Sponsored: Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) prepares students for life after graduation

HOUSTON — Texas Online Preparatory School, TOPS for short, is a tuition-free online school serving students in grades 3 through 12. Any child in Texas can enroll at the school, whether they live in Houston or El Paso. They provide a safe environment with a future-ready approach built around each individual student. TOPS provides flexibility, one-on-one support and a chance for students to be more involved and engaged in planning their educational path. Along with the classes you'd expect from any other public school — as well as extracurricular and social activities — they also help students take steps toward their next stage in life. That includes career-focused courses in fields such as the arts, audio-visual technology, business, health science, human services, information technology and public safety. TOPS has a 98% graduation rate, they focus on the three E's: Education, Employment and Enlistment.