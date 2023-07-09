Sponsored: Texas Mattress Makers has beds that "rise" to the occasion!

Texas Mattress Makers' elevated beds can help address issues like acid reflux and snoring.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has an extended Labor Day Sale. Right now through Sunday, September 10th, you can save up to 35% off, plus get free accessories on mattresses starting at $499. Also, get a free "cooling technology" upgrade on select mattresses.

You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.

You can also visit one of their six showrooms throughout the Greater Houston area, where you can save $100 on select mattresses when you purchase in-store.

Visit texasmattressmakers.com for all six locations, including their newest location in Humble, or call them at 713-341-6252. Be sure to click on the chat box on their website to chat with a mattress expert.