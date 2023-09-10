Sponsored: Stop living with painful neuropathy and get back to daily life

Dr. Bao Thai, DC, explains how he can help patients reduce the painful symptoms of neuropathy

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Neuropathy may start out as just a nuisance, but for many it progresses into a level of pain and loss of bodily functions that can longer be ignored.

Advanced Nerve and Health Center has helped hundreds of patients with an innovative approach to treating neuropathy.

Dr. Bao Thai, DC explains how their personalized treatment plan can restore quality of life.

Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com

Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The first 17 callers will receive a $17 consultation, including a diagnostic nerve test. This $347 dollar value is just $17, if you call now to make an appointment.

Advanced Nerve and Health Center is located at 8558 Katy Freeway, Suite 116, Houston, TX 77024.



