Sponsored: "Slide Into Summer Reading" with Reliant & the Astros Foundation

This year for the "Slide Into Summer Reading" program, nearly 5,000 Houston-area elementary students read nearly 19,000 books, logging over 14,000 reading hours.

HOUSTON — Reliant and the Astros Foundation are celebrating thousands of Houston-area elementary students who participated in the second year of the "Slide Into Summer Reading" program.

The top 3,000 Reliant Readers were invited to one of three games in the Houston vs. Cleveland Guardians series (7/31 - 8/2). One lucky student got the chance to yell "play ball" at the start of the August 1 game.

As the Official Energy Provider of the Houston Astros and member of the team's Community Leaders program, Reliant joined with the Astros Foundation in 2022 to start the incentive-based reading program. The name is a nod to the "summer slide," which occurs when students – predominately younger and disadvantaged – can lose up to two months of reading achievement while out of school for the summer, negatively impacting their education for years to come. The program includes book distributions, a book club, reading rallies and educational resources for students in K-5th grade. Reliant donated more than 3,000 free books, backpacks, bookmarks and healthy snacks for kickoff events at the start of summer.

For more information on the "Slide Into Summer Reading" program, visit astros.com/reliantreader.

For the 12th year in a row, Reliant is sponsoring the KHOU Food Drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program.

This program provides nutritious, kid-friendly food to take home on the weekends when children don't have weekday school meals to rely on. Our goal is to raise $40,000 dollars, which would provide weekend meals for over 13-thousand Houston-area students. With just a three-dollar donation, you are providing 6 meals for a child over a weekend. To donate, visit khou.com/fooddrive.