Sponsored: Save money on your energy bill with The Window Source of Houston

Quality windows and expert installation can help reduce energy costs for

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Record-breaking temperatures mean higher energy bills. Closing your blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the day can help keep your home cool, but if your windows aren't efficient, you're still losing money. Heat is coming in and your air conditioning is seeping out.

Dave Mallette, the President of The Window Source of Houston, and Sales Director Johnathan Robert shared how their windows can help you save money and add value to your home.

The Window Source of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The first 15 callers will save up to $3,500 dollars off their windows when they buy 15 windows or more.

Mention "Great Day Houston" when you call them at 281-547-6900.

They also have special discounts for veterans and first responders.

For more information, visit them online at windowsourcehouston.com