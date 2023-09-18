Sponsored: Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center are looking for former college athletes to join the CLEAATS study

CLEAATS is designed to advance the understanding of how playing in collegiate sports & resulting sports-related concussion may impact brain wellness in later life.

HOUSTON — The Darrell K Royal Fund provided a half-million-dollar grant and multi-year commitment to UT Southwestern's O'Donnell Brain Institute to support a study aimed at understanding how college sports can impact brain health later in life. The CLEAATS study, which stands for the College Level Aging Athlete Study is the first of its kind because they are tracking a broader and more diverse pool of athletes than ever before. The findings of this study are important for future generations of young athletes because it will make the body of knowledge critical to understanding later-life outcomes of athletic participation for both men and women.

They are recruiting people ages 50+ that played at least one season of a college sport. The study is focusing on athletes that participated in a wide range of sports, not just football. They're looking at people that competed in swimming, gymnastics, cheerleading, golf, track, and so many other sports across the board.

PARTICIPATION

Participants will complete online surveys and a brief telephone interview about their history of athletic participation and current aspects of wellness, mood and cognition.

YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IF YOU:

• Are aged 50 or older

• Can read and comprehend English

• Participated in NCAA or NAIA sports in college for at least one season

Participants will be compensated $50 for completing all surveys and interviews.

For More Information or to Enroll in the Study Contact:

Hannah Doggett

Text or Call: (469)-554-0876

Email: hannah.doggett@utsouthwestern.edu