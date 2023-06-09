Sponsored: Quality senior care is available at Genesis Medical Group

With locations all over Houston, Genesis doctors provides world-class care close to home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Preventive medicine and routine checkups can certainly add quality years to your life. It can help avoiding some issues and catch others early enough to treat them.

Genesis Medical Group specializes in healthcare from pediatric to senior care, making visits more streamlined and convenient.

Rheumatologist, Dr. Gabriela Bahr, and Gensis Medical Group Co-COO, Farshanda Williams, joined Great Day Houston to share more information about the senior care available at Genesis.

To learn more about Genesis Medical Group visit their website genesisdoctors.com or call (281) 440-5300. Genesis Medical Group is offering the first 25 callers a complimentary X-Ray with their next appointment.

To book an appointment, visit their website or email the scheduling department at scheduling@genesisdoctors.com.