Sponsored: Mrs. Jessica Patterson at Ridge Creek Elementary receives the Randalls Red Apple Award

Randalls Red Apple Award is gifted to one standout educator in the Greater Houston Area each month within the school year.

HOUSTON — We all have that one teacher that lifted us up, inspired us to be something bigger and encouraged us to maybe do what we are doing today. Great Day Houston and Randalls want to reward those unforgettable educators with the Red Apple Award.

📸: On Friday morning, @HumbleISD_RCE Kindergarten teacher Jessica Patterson was surprised with the Red Apple Award sponsored by @Randalls_Stores from @KHOU @GreatDayHouston host Deborah Duncan!



Watch the surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. on Great Day Houston!! pic.twitter.com/TQG91AfI5T — Humble ISD (@HumbleISD) September 22, 2023

The Red Apple Award for September goes to Mrs. Jessica Patterson. She's been working at Ridge Creek Elementary School in Humble ISD since August 2016. Her coworkers describe her as someone who takes initiative, is helpful, smart, funny and kind.

Mandy Bracksieck nominated Mrs. Patterson for the Red Apple Award. Bracksieck says her son used to be bored in school and needed a challenge. Mrs. Patterson recognized his strengths and weaknesses. She went above and beyond to work with him and encourage him to have amazing days in school.

