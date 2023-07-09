Sponsored: Meet celebrity chefs, attend master classes & taste delicious food at the Louisiana Food & Wine Festival

The Louisiana Food & Wine Festival is a multi-day, culinary destination event that showcases Southwest Louisiana.

HOUSTON — The Louisiana Food & Wine Festival has become a real showcase of Louisiana, telling the entire state's unique Cajun and Creole cultural and heritage story. With the "Taste of Louisiana Alley", presented by Explore Louisiana and Louisiana Seafood, featuring restaurants and destinations from around the state and "Louisiana Crafts Brewers Alley." There are over 40 restaurants and over 300 varieties of wines, beers & spirits featured throughout the festival.

Celebrity guest chefs and beverage experts will also be at the festival. The newly crowned, 2023 Louisiana Seafood King, Owen Hohl will be participating and representing Louisiana Seafood and his restaurants in Louisiana, Hot Tails.

Celebrity chef and Food Network personality, Tiffany Derry out of Dallas and Austin, John Currence, from City Grocery in Oxford, MS, Houston's own Benchawan Painter, 2023 James Beard Foundation Best Chef Texas award winner and Greg Gatlin of Gatlin's BBQ. They also got several famous chefs from New Orleans coming in, like Edgar "Dook" Chase, Leah Chase, the Queen of Creole's grandson.

• Festival kicks-off on Thursday, September 14 with "Louisiana's Celebrity Chefs Dinner" at SOWELA at 6 p.m.

• "Louisiana Inspired Master Classes" at SOWELA will be on Friday, September 15

• Bayou Rum Distillery; "Fire on the Lake", at Bord du Lac Park, will be on Friday night, September 15, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

• The "Grand Tasting" will be on Saturday, September 16, at Bord du Lac Park, from 2 – 5 p.m.

• "Sunday Jazz Brunch", will be on Sunday, September 17, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Limited Tickets left available for some events, buy tickets online at louisianafoodandwinefestival.com. Use special promo code "KHOU11" to save $11 on Friday and Saturday tickets. You have until Wednesday, September 13 to use this code.