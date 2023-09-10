Sponsored: Make a mammogram part of your annual wellness routine

Breast Radiologist, Dr. Meghan Woughter shares the importance of mammogram screenings.

HOUSTON — The American College of Radiology (ACR) recommends annual screening mammograms for women beginning at age 40. If you have certain risk factors, like a family history, your doctor may want you to start getting mammograms earlier.

You should also pay attention to any unusual symptoms, such as unusual or localized breast pain, lumps, nipple abnormalities and armpit swelling. If you notice anything strange, talk with your doctor to schedule a mammogram.

Annual mammograms are the best tool for early detection of breast cancer and may detect breast cancer even before a lump may be felt.

