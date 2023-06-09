Sponsored: Learn about the new FDA-approved treatment proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Dr. Philip Blum, Neurologist at Memorial Hermann, explains how the drug Lecanemab works to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Dementia is very common in the U.S. and Alzheimer's Disease is the most common cause of Dementia. There are approximately 6.7 million people living in the U.S. with Alzheimer's Disease and there is a lot of fear associated with it. The irreversible disease destroys memory, thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out simple tasks. We need more treatments to help slow the progression of the disease and someday cure it.

The FDA recently approved the drug Lecanemab for Alzheimer's Disease. Lecanemab is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's, instead of only treating the symptoms of the disease. The drug is a monoclonal antibody that targets a protein called Amyloid which builds up in the brain in people with Alzheimer's. It removes Amyloid from the brain thereby slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease. It is not a cure but slows down the progression of the disease.

The clinical trial results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that cognitive decline was 27% slower over 18 months in people who received Lecanemab compared with those who did not receive the treatment.

Eligibility includes people aged 50-90 who have evidence of Amyloid accumulation in the brain.

The biggest side effects are inflammation and hemorrhage. Patients with a risk of/previous history of hemorrhage, Superficial Siderosis, stroke or TIA, autoimmune disorders, bleeding disorders or seizures should not be given the medication.

To learn more about neurocognitive disorders, including Alzheimer's Disease and treatments, call 713-704-7100 or visit MemorialHermann.org/contact-neuro.