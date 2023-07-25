Sponsored: Knowing when to repair or replace your HVAC system with help from One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating

HOUSTON — One Hour Air Conditioning And Heating has a special offer for our viewers! Mention "Great Day Houston" when you book with them and receive $50 off your repair. Your service fees will be waived upon completion of the system repair. If you need a full system replacement, they will give you $1,000 off.
For more information, or to make an appointment, give them a call at 855-ONE-HOUR (855-663-4687), or visit them online at www.OneHourHoustonAC.com
This content sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating