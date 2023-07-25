x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Sponsored: Knowing when to repair or replace your HVAC system with help from One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating

Jimmy Sanchez with One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating shares tips so you can know when it is time to repair or replace your HVAC system.

More Videos

HOUSTON — One Hour Air Conditioning And Heating has a special offer for our viewers! Mention "Great Day Houston" when you book with them and receive $50 off your repair. Your service fees will be waived upon completion of the system repair. If you need a full system replacement, they will give you $1,000 off.

For more information, or to make an appointment, give them a call at 855-ONE-HOUR (855-663-4687), or visit them online at www.OneHourHoustonAC.com

This content sponsored by One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating

Before You Leave, Check This Out