Sponsored: Join KHOU's Virtual Telethon to help raise money for the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy Program

HOUSTON — One in five southeast Texas children is considered food insecure, which means they don't have consistent access to enough nutritious food. Many of these children rely on free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch during the school week. On the weekends and holidays, these children go home to little or no meals. The Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program works to fill that gap for chronically hungry children by providing nutritious, child-friendly food for students to take home over the weekend.