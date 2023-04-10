Sponsored: How you can join the Walk to End Alzheimer's

HOUSTON — It's estimated that almost 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's. The disease not only robs people of their memory, it also kills and there is no cure. The Alzheimer's Association is the world's largest nonprofit raising money for research. Doctor Mark Kunik and Lisa Folloder with Baylor College of Medicine joined Great Day Houston along with Christine Howard from the Alzheimer's Association, to share what a difference that money can make.
There's still time to join the 2023 Houston Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The walk takes place on Saturday, November 4th at the University of Houston. Register today at alztex.org/walk.
This content sponsored by: The Alzheimer's Association