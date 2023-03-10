Sponsored: How the Zr Lifter from Zerorez works to scrub dirt out of your carpets

Kyle Peterson, General Manager of Zerorez of Houston, shows how Zerorez can clean your floors without toxic chemicals or detergents, leaving carpets residue-free.

HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a Tuesday Deal of the Day for Great Day Houston viewers.

Schedule today and get a carpet cleaning for $45 per room, and a tile cleaning for $90 per room. Minimums do apply.

Call to book your carpet cleaning at 281-710-9700 or visit Houstonzerorez.com.