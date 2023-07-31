Sponsored: How Rainard School for Gifted Students is helping children to foster a lifelong love of learning

At Rainard School for Gifted Students, children explore lessons & ideas on a deeper level with discussions, projects and field trips.

Are you dreading another school year because your child, although very smart, just seems to struggle in the classroom? At The Rainard School for Gifted Students, children get the required lessons, but taught in a stimulating way. Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, went to class with the Head of School at Rainard, Dr. Tara Tomicic, who shared the ways they can take a child's learning experience from flat to flourishing and a parent's input is valued.

Gifted & Talented programs in most traditional schools are an hour or so a day, or a special project and that often does not satisfy the needs of a gifted and talented student. The gifted and talented nature of Rainard's education is baked into everything they do, at all times of the day, every day. Students from Pre-K through 8th grade are immersed in a learning environment which is tailored to their needs and interests.

How Rainard School for Gifted Students is different from other schools:

• They embrace the gifted

• Interest based learning

• They focus on nature

• Multi-age small class sizes

• They have gifted instructors

• Learning outside the classroom

• Sense of community

• Fluid learning environment

To learn more about Rainard and to schedule a campus tour, visit rainard.org.