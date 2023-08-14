Sponsored: How iSmile Specialists is helping patients breathe better with MSE treatment

iSmile Specialists offers a minimally invasive procedure that can have patients breathing better immediately.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Between the heat, humidity, and an environment that causes allergies... something as simple as breathing can be difficult in Houston.

Most people might go to an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist for relief, but you might need to visit your orthodontist instead. Narrow jaw bones can lead to difficulty breathing, but there's a minimally invasive procedure that can produce effects immediately.

Dr. Wael Kanaan with iSmile Specialists joined Great Day Houston along with his patient Izabella Cardenas, who is now breathing better than ever.

Dr. Kanaan helped Cardenas fix her narrow jaw and breathing problems through MARPE/MSE treatment. The technique expands the patient's jaw, providing the proper mouth width to achieve nasal breathing.

For more information on MARPE/MSE treatment, visit www.iSmileSpecialists.com.

iSmile Specialists has a special offer for Great Day viewers, mention "Great Day Houston" when booking your appointment to receive a FREE consult with 3D X-ray. Call 281-249-9999 to book your appointment.