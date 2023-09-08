Sponsored: Houston Theater Week offers great deals on amazing performances

The week-long celebration of Houston's performing arts offers the perfect opportunity to score amazing deals on world-class performances.

HOUSTON — In addition to entertainment, the performing arts provide an outlet for people to explore their imagination, emotions, and diverse stories... all from the comfort of their seat.

Houston has a world class theater district and surrounding venues where the performing arts are center stage. Next week they're making it easier for Houstonians to experience theater, ballet, and symphony.

Carolyn Campbell with Houston First joined Great Day Houston with how you can take advantage of this offer before the curtain closes on this deal.

You can purchase 'buy one, get one free' tickets to amazing performances all across Houston from August 14th - 20th with the code "HTXARTS."

Just because you're purchasing tickets during that time, does not mean you have to attend the events that week. You can plan ahead and use this deal on performances running through next July.

For more information or a list of performances, visit HoustonTheaterWeek.com