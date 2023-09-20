Sponsored: Get your hair ready for those special events with help from The Upper Hand Salon

Shine bright at your next big event with help from The Upper Hand Salon.

HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com

You can visit them at the following 3 locations in: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park.

The Houston Zoo Ball is offering a great opportunity for you! Their silent auction "A Stary Night in the Galapagos" presented by Phillips 66 features a "Get Ready Like a Star Package," including a gift card to The Upper Hand for beautiful gala-ready hair, AND a custom gown from a luxury Houston designer.

The Houston Zoo Ball is an event happening on Saturday, October 21st. However, the event is sold out... but the best part about their deal is you don't need to go to the Ball to take advantage of the silent auction. To learn more about the auction, click here.

Bookmark their URL to check back on all the great items that will be added over the next month.