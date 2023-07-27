Sponsored: Get free help acquiring health insurance coverage during this special enrollment period

Maria Franco with The Alliance describes how they can help individuals get health insurance if they qualify.

If you need to re-determine your coverage for various reasons, The Alliance can help guide you through the process.

You can get signed up during this special enrollment period happening now through August 31st.

CALL NOW to book your free appointment with a Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator at 281-406-0556.

Help is available Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm via phone, in-person or virtually with convenient locations around Greater Houston.

Navigators will answer your questions about current insurance policy, prescriptions, deductibles and will help you fill out an application.

You may qualify to obtain health insurance coverage during this special enrollment period if: You've changed residence, had a baby, got married or divorced, lost health coverage, left incarceration or have low income.