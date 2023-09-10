Sponsored: Gain the confidence to smile again when you visit Texas Dental Implant Center

HOUSTON — Texas Dental Implant Center has a special offer for Great Day viewers. The first 20 callers will receive a complimentary consultation with Dr. Aze. Along with a free 3D scan after a short pre-qualification call. For those insured through Blue Cross Blue Shield, a portion of your procedure fee will be covered! So it is important to call now to schedule your appointment. The number to call is (713) 322-5056. To learn more about Texas Dental Implant Center, visit bestdentalimplantshouston.com. They are skilled in most all dental issues and can handle the most severe cases.