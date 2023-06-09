Sponsored: Experience upgraded senior living at The Watermark at Houston Heights

Senior living and first-class hospitality go hand and hand at The Watermark at Houston Heights

HOUSTON — Modern medicine has helped lead to an increased life expectancy. This leaves retirees with extra years of quality life, and at The Watermark at Houston Heights, retirement is a time to enjoy the rest of your life.

As Ernest Jiminez shares, this residence completely challenges the "old" idea of a retirement community, giving seniors something new, to look forward to.

For more information on The Watermark at Houston Height, call 346-341-0002 or visit them online at watermarkcommunities.com.