Sponsored: Discover the joy of dance at Mixteco Ballet Folklorico

HOUSTON — For Rosalia Chapa, "dance es mi vida" (dance is her life). She's been dancing since she was 2-years-old. As she got older, Rosalia focused her passion to the art of Mexican folk dance. In high school, Rosalia joined her school's folklorico group. After graduation, the group's director opened a studio and recruited Rosalia to teach there. That was the beginning of a career she loves, and it led her to become the artistic director of Mixteco Ballet Folklorico.

Mixteco Ballet Folklorico was founded in 1992 by Jose Sada. It's dedicated to the research, preservation and education of Mexican customs. They teach traditions and culture through the art of music and dance. Rosalia and Mixteco have traveled to Macedonia, danced for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, and toured through China. Even though Rosalia has been around the world with Mixteco, she loves being able to connect with the youth and communities here in Houston.

