Dr. Julio Arroyo & Dr. Luis Diaz from Eye Health Consultants explain how corneal molding helps patients see clearly without glasses, daily contacts or surgery.

HOUSTON — Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specially designed contact lenses, worn only at night. This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery.

