Sponsored: Check your heart health with Advanced Body Scan

Advanced Body Scan founder, Steve Marler, explains how their full body scan works to catch heart disease, lung cancer and other health issues in time to save a life.

HOUSTON — According to the CDC, about 697,000 Americans die each year from heart attacks, that's about 1 in every 5 deaths that could have been avoided. Advanced Body Scan offers a way to see if someone is at risk for heart disease.

Heart Disease includes: 

• Irregular heart beats 

• Heart problems you were born with 

• Disease in the heart muscle

• Heart valve disease 

• Blocked arteries

Advanced Body Scan has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers. 

If you're one of the first 50 callers you'll receive the Couples Preventive CT Heart Scan, for only $199. Just call 833-411-SCAN (833-411-7226) or visit advancedbodyscan.com/gdh.

This content sponsored by Advanced Body Scan

