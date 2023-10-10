x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Sponsored: Change your smile, change your life with Hanna Dental Implant Center

Seva Principe suffered with dental issues since childhood and only Dr. Raouf Hanna finally gave her relief.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center or log on to www.HannaDentalImplants.com.  Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment.  

Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over 20,000 dental implants.  Hanna Dental Implant Center is a cutting-edge facility, where all services are streamlined and offered in-house. 

This content sponsored by Hanna Dental Implant Center

Before You Leave, Check This Out