Sponsored: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with H-E-B

How H-E-B is helping 'Be The Change' this Hispanic Heritage Month

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Crystal Royal with H-E-B Supplier Diversity and Chef Jose Guiterrez with H-E-B's Cooking Connection joined us with how you can help them celebrate.

You can shop for any of these products at your local HE-B. Starting tomorrow through October 24, you can receive $4 off a $20 purchase of Mi Tienda Products.

To learn more about the products and suppliers h-E-B is highlighting during Hispanic Heritage Month, go to HEB.com/BeTheChange. If you're interested in learning more about how to become a vendor with H-E-B, visit Supplier.HEB.com.