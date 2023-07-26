Sponsored: Celebrate diverse stories with the reading program, "One Houston, One Book"

"One Houston, One Book" is a citywide program promoting literacy, diversity and community conversations by reading and discussing books with a common theme.

HOUSTON — The Houston Public Library invites you to participate in "One Houston, One Book." The theme is "Diverse Stories for a Diverse City," which celebrates all of Houston and what Houston Public Library offers year-round. The program features three book selections: one for children, one for teens and one for adults. Readers can participate now through September 30, 2023. The Mayor's Office for Adult Literacy is engaged and can accommodate adults at all reading levels.

The three books featured this year are:

• Children: "The Name Jar" By Yangsook Choi

• Teens: "Punching The Air" By Ibi Zoboi and Dr. Yusef Salaam

• Adults: "Once I Was You" By Maria Hinojosa

Programs and events for "One Houston, One Book" include: Author Talks, Read-ins, Book Clubs, Story & Craft Times, Critical Conversations, Camps, Block Parties, Open Houses, and a special Grand Finale event!

For a full list of events and to learn more about this initiative, visit houstonlibrary.org/ohob.

Houston Public Library's MY Link Library Card is a must-have! Visit Houston Public Library, online and in-person, to learn more about using your card to participate in "One Houston, One Book!"