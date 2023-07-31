Sponsored: Cadillac Shaping: Houston – Jacque Daughtry

HOUSTON — Jacque Daughtry is tackling illiteracy. With a relationship-centered strategy, Jacque and the reading nonprofit organization Literacy Now make it a purpose to uplift children and empower their parents. Jacque has a lifelong relationship with Houston education: Growing up in West Houston, Jacque is a product of Houston ISD. Jacque received her postsecondary education from the University of Houston. After becoming a mother, Jacque served as PTO president of her children's Houston schools for six different terms. These experiences, matched with her volunteer efforts and desire to help children who didn't have the same benefits as her kids, laid the foundation for Jacque's work with Literacy Now. Founded by Jerry Davis in 2006, Literacy Now is a Houston nonprofit whose goal is to meet kids and their families where they are through a system of support, an early reading curriculum, and targeted programs that provide foundational skills for the children that need them. Jacque knows that Literacy Now can't do it alone. However, Literacy Now's roots in Houston brings hope. Jacque loves Houston because she believes the city is a community with a spirit of togetherness. After seventeen years, Jacques has more passion now than she did at the beginning. For Jacque, there's nothing like when a child learns something new.