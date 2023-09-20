Great Day Houston
Sponsored: Advanced Body Scan has a technology that could save your life with early detection of illnesses before they become deadly
Advanced Body Scan founder, Steve Marler, explains how their full body scan works to catch heart disease, lung cancer and other health issues before it's too late.
HOUSTON — Advanced Body Scan has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers.
If you're one of the first 50 callers you'll receive the Couples Preventive CT Heart Scan, for only $199. Just call 346-955-SCAN (346-955-7226) or visit advancedbodyscan.com/gdh.
This content sponsored by Advanced Body Scan