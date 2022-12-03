x
Great Day Houston

"Special Needs Day" Family Fun Event

Trae Tha Truth, Angel By Nature, U'Neek N Gifted & the City of Houston present the first "Special Needs Family Day."

HOUSTON — "Special Needs Day" Family Fun Event will be a great day of fun filled activities with inclusive opportunities for all within the special needs community.

Some of the fun activities planned for the day:

  • Virtual Reality
  • Face Painting
  • Special Guests
  • Race Tracks
  • Sensory Stations
  • Games
  • Giveaways

"Special Needs Day" Family Fun Event 

  • Saturday, December 3, 2022 
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • George R. Brown Convention Center - Hallway C 

You can follow Trae That Truth on Instagram @traeabn.

