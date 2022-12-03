HOUSTON — "Special Needs Day" Family Fun Event will be a great day of fun filled activities with inclusive opportunities for all within the special needs community.
Some of the fun activities planned for the day:
- Virtual Reality
- Face Painting
- Special Guests
- Race Tracks
- Sensory Stations
- Games
- Giveaways
"Special Needs Day" Family Fun Event
- Saturday, December 3, 2022
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- George R. Brown Convention Center - Hallway C
You can follow Trae That Truth on Instagram @traeabn.