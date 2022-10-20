Southern Smoke brings together top chefs for their three-day festival this weekend

Chris Shepherd and Chef Chad Houser with Cafe Momentum discuss their roles in changing communities for the better

HOUSTON — Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Festival takes place this Friday through Sunday, with the country's best chefs, live music, tastiest food, and fantastic wine, beer, and cocktails. The three-day event will raise funds and awareness for food and beverage workers in crisis nationwide.

For more information, including purchasing tickets that go to a great cause, visit southernsmoke.org/festival

To learn more about Chef Chad Houser and Cafe Momentum and the transformative change they bring to justice-involved youth, visit cafemomentum.org

Shaved Fall Vegetable Salad With Southern Apple Cider Vinaigrette Recipe

By Chad Houser at Cafe Momentum

Serves Four

Ingredients:

12 Cups Shaved Crunchy Raw Vegetables (such as cauliflower, fennel, turnips, radishes, beets, and acorn squash)

1 Cup Coarsely Chopped Fresh Herbs (such as mint, basil, and tarragon)

3 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon Honey

1 Teaspoon Salt

½ Teaspoon Black Pepper

⅓ Cup Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Directions:

Toss shaved vegetables and herbs in a bowl to mix them thoroughly.

In a separate bowl, combine the vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper using a whisk.

Continue to whisk the ingredients while slowly pouring in the olive oil so that the vinaigrette emulsifies while you are whisking.

Once the olive oil is completely combined with the other ingredients, pour the dressing over the vegetable herb mixture.

Gently toss everything together so that all ingredients are evenly coated with the vinaigrette.