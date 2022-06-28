Solve the "dinnertime dilemma" with Pound Of Ground

HOUSTON — Heidi Meyer is the creator of innovative, first-to-market dinner solution Pound of Ground® Crumbles®. Heidi has a long career in product development, working with a variety of brands, including Oscar Mayer and Lunchables. As a busy mom herself, Heidi saw a crucial need to solve the "dinnertime dilemma" by always having meat at-the-ready through a better, more convenient way to freeze, store and use ground beef. With her husband Jeff Meyer, Heidi created the proprietary process of quick freezing 100% natural* ground beef that can be poured right into the pan, no thawing needed.