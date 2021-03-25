Smoothing treatments for frizz free hair

Rachel Gower and the team at The Upper Hand salon shared these ideas for smooth summer hair

There are 3 locations: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park. The salon follows all CDC guidelines.

Rachel Gower shared three easy ways to get your hair ready for summer, making it frizz free, and easy to manage and style.

Stylist Avelina demonstrated the Keratin Max treatment. This smoothing treatment is for coarse hair and stronger than a Brazilian Blowout treatment. It lasts up to five months. Follow Avelina on Instagram at @avelina_echavarria

Stylist Gustavo showed us the Brazilian Blowout. This treatment is also for coarse hair and is the best treatment for frizz. With this treatment, you can still keep some curl and wave. The Brazilian Blowout lasts about 3 months. Follow Gustavo on Instagram at @crowned.gustavo

Stylist Megan demonstrated the Oribe Renewal Remedy smoothing treatment. This treatment is great to try if you don't want to commit to a longer-lasting smoothing treatment. It lasts about four to six weeks. Follow Megan on Instagram at @meganhudginhair