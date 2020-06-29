Smile bright with a checkup at MINT Dentistry

Dr. Field Harrison explains why dental cleanings are so important to your health

HOUSTON — There's no need to skip out on that important dental cleaning and checkup if you don't have insurance. Amy Vanderoef, MINT Dentistry brand ambassador, talked with Deborah Duncan about the importance of keeping those dental visits.

A clean mouth can boost your immune system and help fight off illesses.

Regular cleanings can help prevent Alzheimer's and various types of cancer.

For those without insurance, there's no need to skip an appointment. Check out the MINT Dentistry discount plan here.

Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment

MINT Dentistry has a number of locations around Houston and Saturday appointments are available.

Be sure to also ask them about free whitening with PPO dental insurance.

For more information on MINT Dentistry, log on to MINTDentistry.com.

Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry