Ana Schick, Executive Director of Small Steps Nurturing Center, is providing an exemplary early childhood program.

HOUSTON — While Small Steps will be closed for the rest of the school year, it will remain in close communication with families to assess and provide for their needs and connect them with the appropriate resources to sustain them through this challenging season. Their teachers remain in regular contact with students and families to provide educational opportunities for students to continue to learn using online tools. Small Steps is also starting to resume therapy programs through virtual platforms (Telehealth) for students in need.

Here's how the public can help:

Prepare Food Boxes: Small Steps is collecting Food Boxes filled with mostly shelf-safe groceries that can sustain a family for up to a week. Small Steps plans to continue distributing food through the end of May, so they need a continual supply of at least 200 Food Boxes each week.

Recommended food items and quantities can be found here.

Please sign up for the number of boxes you would like to prep and the week(s) you plan to deliver them through this sign up form.

Safe box drop off is available every Tuesday, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, at Small Steps' Jensen campus - 2902 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX 77026.

Other details are available on our COVID-19 page.

Purchase diapers, gift cards, and other necessities: Small Steps is sourcing other needs from our families and seeking to fill them through our Amazon Wish List. The biggest need right now are gift cards in small increments ($25, $50).