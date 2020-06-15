Sleep apnea problem solved with help of oral appliance

Dr. Raza Pasha explained how some patients no longer need a CPAP machine to help them breathe at night

HOUSTON — The Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center can help you breathe better, whether you are dealing with sinus issues, allergies, snoring or sleep apnea.

Dr. Raza Pasha helped relieve Darin White of his constant sinus infections and sleep apnea. White says this fully changed his life. Today, he breathes better, sleeps better and has more energy.

To help solve sleep apnea, White now uses an oral appliance, which helps stabilize the lower jaw. It is custom-made and is good for those with mild to moderate sleep apnea.

To book your appointment today, call the Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center at 713-523-8800.

For more information on Dr. Raza Pasha or the Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center, log on to PashaMD.com