Sir Mix-A-Lot discusses his life, music and career

Deborah and Sir Mix-A-Lot debate who had the better 80s posse

HOUSTON — Our first guest helped to define a genre of music that is so dominant in the industry today.

For years, it was dismissed as "simply street music". Little did executives know at the time, but rap & hip-hop would soon become one of the most popular music genres in America.

The first Grammy award for rap was given in 1989. The ceremony was boycotted by many rap artists because the category wasn't deemed popular enough to be televised.

Sir Mix-A-Lot won the Grammy for best rap solo, a few years later. He spoke with Deborah Duncan about how it all started for him and what he thinks of the music industry today.

Sir Mix-A-Lot is performing live in concert tonight, 7 pm at The Wildcatter Saloon.