Sip and Serve the Community with a Bottle of Rosé

HOUSTON — Next month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and since the color is pink, why not pour a glass of rose from an award-winning winery? Last year alone, Nice Wine was honored with 30 awards from the Rodeo Houston International Wine Competition, and they've won Grand Champion Reserve. When that bottle of rosé comes from them, it raises money for The Rose Breast Imaging Center. Sommelier Ryan Levy with Nice Winery, and Dorothy Gibbons with The Rose explain why that can help save lives.