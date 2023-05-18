Show off your best cosplay at Comicpalooza

Cosplay experts, Sparrowhawk Cosplay & Michelle Glennon, explain what cosplay is and how you can begin your journey as a cosplayer.

HOUSTON — Comicpalooza is coming back to Houston the weekend of May 26 - 28.

Native Houstonian, Sparrowhawk Cosplay will be a Cosplay Judge for Comicpalooza this year.

Sparrowhawk started cosplaying in 2014 at Comicpalooza. Her first cosplay was from the video game "The Last of Us," she recreated the look of the character Ellie. Sparrohawk bought different elements of Ellie's outfit to create her look. She says that at the time she didn't know anything about wigs so she rocked her natural hair and added a little weathering to the clothing to make it look apocalyptic.

Fast forward a few years later and Sparrowhawk is now an award-winning cosplayer, costume designer and prop maker.

CostumeWorx is a full-scale costuming shop that started in 2019 as a sister company to Techland Houston. They carry rental costumes for many events, from parties, Halloween to full Costume plots for theater. On top of the costumes, the shop also offers a full range of F/X products and materials for local professionals and amateur artists to take advantage of.

For the past 10 years CostumeWorx and Techland have had a booth at Comicpalooza. Their goal is to connect with local cosplayers, artistd and F/X crafters to show them they have a local place for supplies and knowledge. They also bring items for the small emergencies people have at conventions. Setting spray, tiny sewing kits, adhesives and more. Over the weekend they will demo how to work with all the products they carry, then they will raffle off the finished demos.

