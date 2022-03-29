Shop, save & support a good cause

The Salvation Army's Chic Boutique is back: Here's how to shop the closets of Houston's best dressed

HOUSTON — What is the Luncheon and Chic Boutique?

Reflections on Style is a multifaceted annual fundraising event that includes a luncheon, runway show, silent auction and Chic Boutique shopping experiences. Auxiliary volunteers collect donated clothing and accessories year-round to prepare for the event. The donated items are carefully selected and arranged for sale in a pop-up Chic Boutique Showroom. The luncheon and runway show is always a sold-out affair. Fashions are selected from the donated items and presented in the most artistic and fashion-forward way. Bidding on the silent auction treasures is lively during the shopping event following the luncheon.

What is the mission of the Salvation Army: Programs and Services we Support?

Mission of Salvation Army - In this community since 1889, a United Way of Greater Houston agency, The Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command serves Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend Counties through youth programs, shelter, disaster relief, counseling, senior programs and rehabilitation. The mission of The Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command is to meet human needs without discrimination. Each year nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army. About 86.3 cents of every dollar raised locally is used to support those services in Houston and 5,000 communities nationwide.

The Chic Boutique showroom opens to the public on Wednesday, April 13 from 4–7 p.m. with a $20 donation at the door. Shop 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursday, April 14 through Saturday, April 16.