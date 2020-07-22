Shedding pounds after shutdown

Eric Rittmeyer shared tips to overcome emotional eating

HOUSTON — If you've put on extra weight from snacking and emotional eating since being home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a way to turn the scale in the other direction.

Eric Rittmeyer, motivational speaker and author of "The Emotional Marine: 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets to Make Anyone Instantly Like You", shared tips on how to shift your mindset in order to shed the pounds.

To order Eric's book, "The Emotional Marine", click here.