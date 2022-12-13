Send a sweet holiday gift to your loved ones from Baked by Melissa

HOUSTON — Melissa Ben-Ishay has always loved baking as a way to make people happy. After being fired from her advertising job at age 24 she decided to do what she loved and launched Baked by Melissa in 2008. She made the cupcakes bite-sized to allow people to try a variety of different flavors all within one box, instead of having to choose just one.14 years later, they have 14 retail locations and ship all their products nationwide.