Secure your extensions with help from The Upper Hand Salon

HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com
You can visit them at the following 3 locations in: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park.
This content sponsored by The Upper Hand
HOUSTON — Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com
You can visit them at the following 3 locations in: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park.
This content sponsored by The Upper Hand
Paid Advertisement