Season 2 of "America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston"

Discover how nature shapes the way Americans work, play and interact with the outdoors.

HOUSTON — For more info, visit: pbs.org/show

Baratunde Thurston finds unique expressions of outdoor culture in Utah, Maine, Arkansas, New Mexico, Oregon and the Suwanee River.

"The six-part series will dig into the growing evidence that links people's overall health and wellness with being outside and will also explore new ways of making the outdoors accessible to everyone. The series will also continue to showcase how Americans seek out the outdoors in the most unlikely of places, even as our changing climate grows more extreme."

"How To Citizen" Podcast

"How To Be Black" Memoir

"How To Deconstruct Racism, One Headline At a Time" Ted Talk

