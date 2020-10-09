Willy Verbrugghe, Vice President of Outreach of SCORE, is helping entrepreneurs start up their own companies.

Their mission at SCORE is to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. They do this through their method of mentoring and educating entrepreneurs.

They have nearly doubled their services to their clients by zoom, video, email, or phone, and converted all our workshops into 15 free education webinars each month.

We worked closely with the SBA to help clients with PPP and EIDL and overcome cash flow issues and develop new marketing campaigns.

We will be hosting our annual SCORE/SBA award event virtually this year on September 8th to honor and spotlight our city most successful small businesses.

To learn more, go to their website here, call them at: 713-487-6565.