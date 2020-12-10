x
Score with better vision, with corneal molding

Dr. Julio Arroyo from Eye Health Consultants explains how corneal molding can help active kids and adults see more clearly

Dr. Julio Arroyo from Eye Health Consultants is a pioneer with the treatment of corneal molding.  Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specifically designed contact lenses, worn only at night.  This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery.  

The results are almost immediate and can have preventative and protective benefits for children.  Some of the benefits of corneal molding include 20/20 vision, live free of daytime lenses and improve self-esteem.  

