Sawyer Yards: One of the largest creative communities in the nation right in the heart of Houston's historic First Ward

Sawyer Yards is known for its art studios, but beyond the studios, they are truly a multi-faceted destination for Houston.

HOUSTON — Sawyer Yards is a creative campus with multiple art studios, craft breweries, a cidery, multiple restaurants, unique fitness concepts, and a wide variety of entertainment options just west of downtown. It's the second-largest studio in the nation. It's made up of repurposed industrial warehouses and structures.

All of the buildings host rotating exhibitions of tenant artworks, as well as juried exhibitions. They also have 10 dedicated galleries throughout the campus where they program a diverse range of exhibitions highlighting local, regional, and even international artists. They showcase local organizations such as Clay Houston, Printmatters, the Glassell School of Art, and many more.

All of their exhibitions are open to the public, free of charge, from Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

On the second Saturday of each month, the artists of Sawyer Yards open their studios to the public from 12 p.m. -5 p.m. You can go through six repurposed warehouses and discover new paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, and more. Meet the artists, learn about their work, and add a new piece to your collection. Second Saturday is a free event and open to the public.

To keep up-to-date on all of the events and exhibitions at Sawyer Yards, you can sign up for their newsletter at sawyeryards.com.