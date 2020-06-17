San Francisco Nativity Houston

HOUSTON — Their mission is to empower low-income students (PreK-3 through 8th grade) to reach their full potential through a challenging curriculum, spiritual development and familial support within an extended day and extended year.



The school needs monetary donations to offset the cost of the supplies and home learning packet materials so that they can continue to provide a quality education for their students.



Website: NativityHouston.org

Phone: 281-787-9634

School Address: 5808 Renwick, Houston, TX 77081

Mailing Address: PO Box 36709 Houston, TX 77236