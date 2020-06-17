HOUSTON — Their mission is to empower low-income students (PreK-3 through 8th grade) to reach their full potential through a challenging curriculum, spiritual development and familial support within an extended day and extended year.
The school needs monetary donations to offset the cost of the supplies and home learning packet materials so that they can continue to provide a quality education for their students.
Website: NativityHouston.org
Phone: 281-787-9634
School Address: 5808 Renwick, Houston, TX 77081
Mailing Address: PO Box 36709 Houston, TX 77236
San Francisco Nativity Houston
Board Chair, Julie Koch, is helping to provide non-tuition based Christian private school education.
HOUSTON — Their mission is to empower low-income students (PreK-3 through 8th grade) to reach their full potential through a challenging curriculum, spiritual development and familial support within an extended day and extended year.