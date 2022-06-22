For more information on Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., visit sbbcco.com
Sammy's Sparkling Canned Cocktails, Santo Tequila and Mezquila and Beach Bar Rum are available now throughout Houston:
To learn more about author James O. Fraioli, log on to culinarybookcreations.com
RECIPES FROM "SAMMY HAGAR'S COCKTAIL HITS"
Santo Sunrise (featuring Santo Mezquila) - From the Mas Tequila chapter
1½ ounces Santo Mezquila
4 ounces fresh orange juice
Splash of grenadine
Splash of Blue Curaçao
Garnish: Fresh halved orange wheel
In a tall glass filled with ice, add the mezquila, orange juice, grenadine, and Blue Curaçao. Stir well and garnish with a fresh halved orange wheel.
Guava Martini (featuring Santo Blanco Tequila) - Also from the Mas Tequila chapter
1½ ounces Santo Blanco Tequila
1 ounce fresh pineapple juice
1 ounce guava juice
Garnish: Fresh lime wheel, dusted in Tajín
In a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and add the tequila, pineapple juice, and guava juice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a fresh lime wheel dusted in Tajín.
Da Kari (featuring Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum) - From the Splash of Aloha chapter
1 large piece fresh pineapple, rind removed
2 ounces Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum
½ fresh lime, squeezed
1 ounce Simple Syrup
Rim: Lime and cane sugar
Garnish: Fresh lime wedge
Run a fresh lime wedge around the rim of a chilled martini glass. Then roll the moistened rim in cane sugar and set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker, add the pineapple. Using a muddler, gently (yet firmly) muddle the pineapple. Then add the rum, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into the prepared martini glass. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.
Kir Royale (featuring Sammy's Red Head Rum) - From the Sinful Signatures (Vegas) chapter
1 ounce Sammy's Red Head Rum, divided
4 ounces chilled champagne
Garnish: Fresh lemon twist
Add half the rum to a chilled champagne flute. Slowly add the chilled champagne until ½-inch from the top. Top with the remaining rum. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.