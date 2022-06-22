Sammy Hagar and James-Beard Award-Winning author James O. Fraioli demo the Santo Sunrise cocktail

RECIPES FROM "SAMMY HAGAR'S COCKTAIL HITS"

Santo Sunrise (featuring Santo Mezquila) - From the Mas Tequila chapter

1½ ounces Santo Mezquila

4 ounces fresh orange juice

Splash of grenadine

Splash of Blue Curaçao

Garnish: Fresh halved orange wheel

In a tall glass filled with ice, add the mezquila, orange juice, grenadine, and Blue Curaçao. Stir well and garnish with a fresh halved orange wheel.

Guava Martini (featuring Santo Blanco Tequila) - Also from the Mas Tequila chapter

1½ ounces Santo Blanco Tequila

1 ounce fresh pineapple juice

1 ounce guava juice

Garnish: Fresh lime wheel, dusted in Tajín

In a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and add the tequila, pineapple juice, and guava juice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a fresh lime wheel dusted in Tajín.

Da Kari (featuring Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum) - From the Splash of Aloha chapter

1 large piece fresh pineapple, rind removed

2 ounces Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum

½ fresh lime, squeezed

1 ounce Simple Syrup

Rim: Lime and cane sugar

Garnish: Fresh lime wedge

Run a fresh lime wedge around the rim of a chilled martini glass. Then roll the moistened rim in cane sugar and set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker, add the pineapple. Using a muddler, gently (yet firmly) muddle the pineapple. Then add the rum, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into the prepared martini glass. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

Kir Royale (featuring Sammy's Red Head Rum) - From the Sinful Signatures (Vegas) chapter

1 ounce Sammy's Red Head Rum, divided

4 ounces chilled champagne

Garnish: Fresh lemon twist